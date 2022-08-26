Thomas Tuchel insists there are no easy groups in the Champions League following Thursday's draw.

The Blues will face RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan.

"It is always a difficult group, I have never experienced the Champions League and an easy group," said Tuchel.

"I don’t care about names or leagues or if this is our level or not, we want to go through.

"I have always experienced difficult group phases because these matches are tough. This is the toughest competition.

"I am happy I will get to play against some teams and in some stadiums I haven’t been to before."

Tuchel joked that his side's first priority is "to be fast with away tickets", adding: "I think the family of Kovacic is buying all of the allocation we have because it is his former club [Zagreb] and former city [Milan]. So everybody is trying to get tickets for family and friends."