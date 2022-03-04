Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Before the game, Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard described it as a "free hit" - a no-lose game which his side could attack knowing everyone expected them to lose heavily.

The Wood boss is clearly smarter than that, though, as illustrated by the intelligent manner in which he set his side up to hamper the home side and play on their insecurities.

Operating with a flat back five, ably assisted by hard-working defensive midfielders, his team stopped a side full of internationals from hurting them for almost an hour.

Every fluffed shot, each misplaced pass and cleared cross was cheered on from an away end that then burst into song declaring that they were Wembley bound.

Salomon Rondon's second-half double ensured that would not be the case, while also sparing Everton's blushes.

There is no disguising that the home side were poor, but they did deserve their win, with Boreham's only real effort at goal a Tyrone Marsh shot after he had been gifted the ball by sloppy defending.

The Toffees could easily have added more to the scoreline by the end, but with all due respect the evening was not really about them - Frank Lampard hinted as much in his programme notes by declaring it was "all business" for his side.

