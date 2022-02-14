Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

There was a moment when Watford got on top against Brighton. Certainly not in the first half where the visitors had impressively passed them off the pitch with the Hornets somewhat surprisingly set up defensively for a match like this.

It was just after the break when Ismaila Sarr and Imran Louza had been introduced. Hope was restored and it felt like Watford had a chance of getting something from the game. Emmanuel Dennis hit the crossbar. The supporters had something to cheer about. It didn’t last very long.

No doubt sensing it, Brighton’s bright young manager Graham Potter countered it and brought on two central midfielders to add to Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder already in there and the Seagulls got on top again slicing through Watford’s midfield two.

One couldn’t help enviously watching on and wishing Potter was in the other dugout. We know Roy Hodgson is a short-term appointment. And Potter is exactly the type Watford need when Hodgson leaves at the end of the season and in all likelihood the Hornets are back in the Championship.

A young hungry manager who has earned his stripes in lower league football. A manager who has built and developed his own attractive style of play; one which after two consolidating seasons in the Premier League is about to finish in a top ten position.

After Newcastle’s weekend win Watford are now six points from safety. The doom and gloom at Vicarage Road needs to be lifted which is why the next management appointment is so crucial.

Hornets fans missed being there for the wins in the Championship promotion season due to Covid. Instead they’ve had two successive seasons of defeats and poor performances. It’s grim and they’re rightly fed up. Management stability would help and one like Potter would be nice.