Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City ran out emphatic winners but until Mohammed Salisu's needless intervention that resulted in Kevin de Bruyne's penalty they were threatening to pay a price for carelessness in possession.

Once De Bruyne had scored, however, City showed the quality and ruthlessness that has put them at the top of the Premier League and still in contention for the FA Cup and Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola can also introduce such strength off the bench, illustrated by the contributions from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Foden's 75th-minute goal was a thing of beauty, a rising drive from 20 yards that made a sweet thudding sounded that echoed around St Mary's once he struck with his left foot.

Mahrez scored one goal and could have had more but once again the great orchestrator was man-of-the-match De Bruyne, pulling the strings and stepping forward to beat Fraser Forster with a penalty that put City back in charge.

The fact that City can win so convincingly without touching the heights they are capable of will sound an ominous warning to anyone wanting to deprive them of any of those three major prizes they will contest between now and the end of the season.