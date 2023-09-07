We've asked the fans about Chelsea's start to the season, here's what Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has to say about the Blues so far: "You know, [we're] not probably where we'd want to be. I think there are a lot of positives but, of course, the results are the main thing.

"Obviously two losses and a draw from three games that we’d expect to win isn't where we'd want to be.

"So, not the perfect start that that we'd want but, of course, it's a very long season. The good thing about the Premier League is you have every week to turn it round."

On the importance of patience, Chilwell added: "I think a lot of people probably look at it as an excuse, but we do have a very young squad with a lot of very new players, a new manager.

"We're all still trying to gel back together, which, of course, you don't have time to do when you're playing in the Premier League.

"It has taken a bit longer than we'd hoped but we're all very confident in the building that we have such a talented squad and a great manager that it will come good very soon."

Keep up with the latest Chelsea news and analysis here