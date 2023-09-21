Grim memories of Tonga 2012

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland in Nice

We can close our eyes and still see him walking in the door of the media room at Pittodrie. It’s coming up for 11 years since Andy Robinson’s Scotland played catastrophically badly in their defeat by Tonga and yet, in the mind’s eye, it’s still remarkably vivid - and chilling.

Robinson looked haunted. He apologised to the nation for an “unacceptable” loss and said "there would be consequences". We didn’t need to ask what consequences. The answer was written all over his face.

It was a horrible game, an excruciating press conference and a sad end to the reign of a man who tried his heart out. In the blink of an eye, Robinson was gone.

Tukulua Lokotui and Fetu’u Vainikolo were the Tongans who scored the tries. Funny how those names live with you. The score was 21-15. That’s stuck too. The Tongan coach came in afterwards and said that his team didn’t even play that well. Cheers, pal.

God almighty, it was grim. Looking back over my notes, I see the words "inept" and "shambles". I see "lamentable" and "pitiful" and that was just me warming-up.

We couldn’t see hope back then. This is not being dramatic. There was darkness everywhere.

Scotland had just lost all five games in the 2012 Six Nations, had been knocked out of the 2011 World Cup in the group stage and had failed to score a try in three of their four games. They’d won five out of 30 Six Nations matches going back six years. Us veterans wear the scars.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are the only survivors from the squad that lost to Tonga. All the others will most likely be blissfully unaware. And thank heavens for that.