Docherty on McInnes reunion & turning performances into wins
- Published
Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media before Dundee face Kilmarnock in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Dark Blues boss:
Docherty is relishing his first meeting with close friend Derek McInnes as a manager this weekend but says it will be “different” and adds: “We’re both competitors and we'll both be doing our utmost to get the performance and points for our team.”
He doesn’t believe there is any advantage to be gained from knowing how McInnes works and says his time as Killie assistant hasn't helped him prepare for this game: "That was last season and things change on a weekly basis in football.”
The pair still keep in touch regularly but haven’t spoken this week due to their impending head to head.
Docherty insists it wouldn’t mean more to him to get one over on McInnes as it’s “just another game”.
He was pleased with Dundee’s performance in defeat last weekend and “saw another side to the team”, which included six players who had never played at Celtic Park before.
Docherty says Dundee’s performances so far have deserved more points and they want to further wins on the board and make Dens Park a formidable venue.
Dundee are nursing “a few niggles”. Zach Robinson, Ryan Howley , Scott Tiffoney and Owen Beck haven’t trained this week and are doubts.