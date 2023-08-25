The club have signed 11 new players in the transfer window and Kompany says they now have an "extremely talented" group of players, including Aaron Ramsey, Wilson Odobert and Hannes Lecroix, who joined in the last two weeks.

Kompany has hinted more signings could be made before next Friday's deadline: "We have been able to attract players that will be exciting to work with. If we can add to it (more deals) we won’t turn it down."

On difficulties around his squad gelling: “You can’t talk yourself into cohesion, video analysis and individual work. If the character and mentality is right, you can cut down the time. We will learn whether we win or lose."

On opponents Villa: “Impressive squad. You can see it is settled, a few rounds of recruitment and developing. Robust and athletic with good speed."

On trying to get their first win of the season: "I am fine with it, it will come when it comes. I don’t think we have to think too much about that. Mindset is trying to win every game so the focus is on the next game."