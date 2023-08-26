Brighton 1-3 West Ham United: Key stats

West Ham United will end the night top of the Premier League for the first time since August 2021. It’s only the 13th night that manager David Moyes has ended at the top of the top-flight (four with Everton, two with Manchester United, seven with West Ham).

West Ham completed just 31 passes in the first half of this match. Since Opta records began (2003-04), the only team to have fewer passes in the first half of a Premier League game are Watford vs Portsmouth in November 2006 (30).

Pascal Gross became Brighton's top Premier League scorer, scoring his 27th goal for the Seagulls and overtaking Neal Maupay and Glenn Murray, who both scored 26 goals.