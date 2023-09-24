Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking after the win at home: "We played the worst game in my time [here]. In two or three situations we were lucky. It is the first time we have played after a European game. We have to get used to playing a lot of games in a row.

"I changed a lot of players because we needed to give one game on the bench for [some of] the players. We can't lose a player like Pascal Gross or Lewis Dunk in the last game. We have to adapt. We didn't play well but we showed character.

"We spoke at half-time and that the attitude was not enough. We have to push more and attack more with intensity and be stronger.

"Mitoma is a great player for us, but today we suffered without March. Gross is a unique player for us and to lose him is very tough. For new players it is tough to play with the same qualities of other players."