Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards feels Sergio Ramos would have been a good signing for Manchester United this summer: "He's a wind-up merchant, he's a master of the dark arts. You just love to hate him don't you? If you're in the opposition team you really want to leave a mark on him. He's just got a catalogue of being that player you love to hate.

"When you've got Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at centre-back as they had at the weekend and they're losing to Arsenal, I don't think that would have happened if they had Sergio Ramos on the pitch.

"I think he would have added something that maybe Manchester United lacked. Imagine him and Martinez alongside each other in the middle of Man Utd's defence, you would have had two assassins in there.

"I think he would have been a good signing for United and would have given them that little bit of dark arts, that street-wise footballer that perhaps they lack."

