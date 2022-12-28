Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin "the score line flattered us" after his side's 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock, as he apologises to the fans.

"We were really poor in both aspects of the game and we got exactly what we deserved on the night - nothing.

"Something I have never had to label at the players is a lack of fight, desire and commitment but tonight is a really disappointing evening for us and one we can never allow to happen again.

"There is nothing we can take from the game tonight, there is not a single positive. Take Matty Kennedy's goal out of it, there is nothing we can look back on and think we done that well.

"The two goals are an example that we cannot defend the box properly and we offered nothing going forward."