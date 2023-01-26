'Frustrated' Meekison moves to Falkirk on loan

Archie Meekison has left Dundee United to spend the rest of the season on loan at League 1 Falkirk.

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder has made just one start - the 9-0 defeat to Celtic - in eight appearances for the Tannadice club this season.

United head of player pathways and loans, Brian Grant, said: "It's a great move for him and he's a kid with undoubted talent.

"I could sense Archie's frustration about not getting more regular minutes so I think it's the best thing for him."