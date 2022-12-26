Analysis: Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

The away end at the King Power Stadium was a wall of noise from the opening minute until after the full-time whistle.

The Newcastle faithful are allowed to dream, according to manager Eddie Howe, and so they might after a comfortable win at Leicester.

Bruno Guimaraes has played his way into the hearts of the fans and another dominant performance by the Brazilian in midfield helped orchestrate a sixth straight league victory.

To win even further acclaim, the midfielder was the first to hand his shirt to one fortuitous member of the travelling support after the game - a generous act which was met by a cheer louder than that which greeted any of the three goals.

Something is building on Tyneside and the fans are enjoying it.