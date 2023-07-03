BBC Sport's Simon Stone has been exploring Erik ten Hag's summer transfer plans in his latest article.

He highlighted Man Utd's need for a new number nine as the club's 'biggest task of the summer': "Harry Kane is the clear first choice, but initial soundings suggested luring the England skipper north from Tottenham would be impossible at a price United could afford.

"Instead, Ten Hag is looking at younger options. Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund has been frequently mentioned and the 20-year-old Denmark forward already has an international hat-trick to his name.

"Randal Kolo Muani is also on United's radar, although the 24-year-old France striker is rated highly by Eintracht Frankfurt and the transfer fee needed to buy him could prove prohibitive.

"United do have the option of using Marcus Rashford in a central role, although it is not one he likes, while Anthony Martial still has a year left on the five-and-a-half-year deal he signed in January 2019."

The article also touched on Man Utd's goalkeeping issues, including the uncertainty around David De Gea's future, and their ability to sell players this transfer window.

