Maddison and Barnes to Spurs?

Shamoon Hafez and Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Tottenham have told BBC Sport there is "no truth whatsoever" to a report that they have made a joint £50m bid for Leicester pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The Foxes were relegated to the Championship after finishing 18th last season and need to sell players to balance the books.

Seven players who were out of contract this summer will leave the club, including Youri Tielemans, who scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final win over Chelsea, and Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu.

Leicester value England international Maddison alone at £60m and are unlikely to budge on that price, despite going down.

Winger Barnes has been the subject, external of £50m interest from West Ham, who look like they will have money to spend this summer if they sell captain Declan Rice for £100m.

The Foxes declined to comment on the rumours when contacted by BBC Sport.