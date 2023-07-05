The prospect of Anthony Martial starting the season as Manchester United's only recognised number nine does not thrill supporters - and even self-confessed Martial fan Julien Laurens recognises that.

The French football expert accepts Martial's ropey fitness record makes him an unreliable candidate to lead United's forward line, even if he wishes that was not the case.

"I really like Martial - and Ten Hag loves him," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He is such a Ten Hag player because he can play number nine but does so much more than just score goals.

"Ten Hag loved him from the first day, but he can't rely on him. I can understand the frustration from the United fans. You see the potential, you see the brilliance and think: 'Wow!' But then he doesn't do it for five weeks.

"His lack of consistency and fitness is just really annoying and frustrating."

Martil has scored 88 times for United in 298 appearances since joining from Monaco in 2015,but in recent seasons has hardly put consecutive games together.

Despite his talent, he has only made 16 starts for France, with just two goals to show for it.

"There is a player there, but he can't be the answer because of all that uncertainty and negativity around him," added Laurens.

"Ten Hag can always move Rashford into the centre and I think he can have a really good season there.

"If United put their money on a goalkeeper, they might start with that and see what happens."