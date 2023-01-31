Josh Mullin has left Livingston after the "mutual termination" of the midfielder's contract.

The 30-year-old has made 35 appearances since returning for a second spell with Livi in October 2020.

He has been on loan with Ayr United this season, having last featured for David Martindale's side in August.

Manager Martindale said: “I’m disappointed that it’s worked out this way because Josh has played a huge part in the success of the club over the years but he needs to be out playing football and I was happy to try and accommodate whatever was going to work best for him.

“I want to go on record thanking him for everything he has done for the football club and for myself personally.

"He’s someone I consider a friend but also a very, very good football player and he’s certainly helped this club get better with everything he’s offered over the years.”