Can Liverpool put an end to wretched Real run?

  • 2014-15 group game: Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid

  • 2014-15 group game: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

  • 2017-18 final: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

  • 2020-21 quarter-final: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

  • 2020-21 quarter-final: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

  • 2021-22 final: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

Skip twitter post by Match of the Day
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.