Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I keep on ruling Manchester United out of the title race - and I still think the title is Manchester City's by the way - but United keep finding a way of winning games, even when they are not at their best, which is a good habit to have.

We will have to see how Erik ten Hag's squad copes with the volume of matches they face while they are in the Europa League, and Thursday's game against Barcelona is obviously a big distraction for them.

Leicester got a great win over Tottenham last time out, and it's clear what an enormous difference it makes for them to have James Maddison fit again.

I reserve the right to change my prediction after the Barca game but at the moment United have the confidence and belief to carry them through tight games, which is what I think will happen here.

Casper's prediction: 2-1

Corey's prediction: 3-1

Find out how Sutton, Casper and Corey think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here