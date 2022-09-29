C﻿onte on Richarlison, injuries and the north London derby

A﻿ntonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Tottenham boss:

  • C﻿onte said "it's embarrassing for everybody" that in 2022 a banana was thrown at Richarlison when he was playing for Brazil, adding: "I hope these people will be banned from football for the rest of their life."

  • He didn't go into detail on injuries, but said "for sure we have to face some problems".

  • H﻿e added: "I have seen that many clubs are having big problems with players that play these two games. Tottenham is one of these clubs."

  • C﻿onte said his links with Juventus are disrespectful and insisted he is happy at Spurs.

  • O﻿n Son taking more free-kicks after his goal for South Korea, Conte said: "Now he has great confidence because he scored, but already before he was one of these three players that can take set-pieces."

  • Conte said Arsenal have improved from last season and are well organised under Mikel Arteta, who is "young but can have in front of him a great career".

  • W﻿hen asked what it would mean to beat Arsenal and leapfrog them in the table, he said: "We have just started this league. Arsenal had a fantastic start. They lost only one game."