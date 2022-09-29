Jack Grealish admits he is “nowhere near” full fitness as he continues to recover from a groin injury picked up in August.

The England playmaker scored last time out against Wolves but has seen his time on the pitch capped to just six appearance so far this season.

“I am definitely nowhere near 100% at the moment,” he said. “I still have a lot of fitness to improve upon but that will come over time.

“I just need to keep training to be at the best of my ability and then I’ll get chances on the pitch. And then you’ll see the best Jack Grealish.”

After signing from Aston Villa for a league-record fee of £100m in summer 2021, Grealish has come under pressure for a perceived lack of goals and assists – delivering just six and four respectively.

“For me, it’s not all about goals and assists,” he said. “They mean a lot for attacking players but I just don’t think football is all about that.

“I hope that during my second season, I play more and perform better. That’s what I need to do and no-one needs to tell me that.”