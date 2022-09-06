David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

The last time Aston Villa got a point against Manchester City at Villa Park, in 2015, it stopped the rot of seven straight defeats. Ultimately, it did little to avert a terminal situation, but there’s a big contrast this time around.

Back then, after being relegated, most Villa supporters would have been shocked if you told them that in a few years’ time Villa would be bringing Ashley Young and Philippe Coutinho off the bench to deal with City.

Young’s superb rallying performance led the way in what was a valiant and disciplined team performance. On deadline day, Villa avoided fanciful signings to get in legitimate Premier League experience and physical profile in both Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek.

Practical additions to improve the balance of the team, rather than buying talented individuals without much notion to how they fit in - like the dalliance of replacing Jack Grealish “in the aggregate” with Leon Bailey, Danny Ings and Emi Buendia, and then buying Coutinho on top of them.

Only Bailey started at the weekend.

If Steven Gerrard can blend in an organised work ethic with the talent at his disposal, then the result against the champions could be a real turning point.