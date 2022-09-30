'A very promising young talent... we're excited'
The signing of Garang Kuol is "part of Newcastle's philosophy", says sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Australia forward Kuol will join the Magpies from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January after the 18-year-old completed his medical on Tyneside.
"Our philosophy is to invest in our academy and in exciting young players for the future," said Ashworth.
"Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he'll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player."
Kuol made his senior international debut against New Zealand last week and has four goals in eight A-League appearances. He could be in line to make the Socceroos' World Cup squad, with Australia set to face France, Tunisia and Denmark at Qatar 2022.
"It's unreal," Kuol said. "The Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights.
"I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go the World Cup and then come back here."