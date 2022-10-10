W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Tottenham's Premier League win at Brighton on Saturday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Brighton fans

Phil: That was the worst I’ve seen us play for ages - certainly this season. Far too defensive and too much passing back and forth with Sanchez. Our passing was poor and we hardly won any second balls. We were less aggressive than usual. In rare good moments going forward, too many passes resulted in missed shooting opportunities. We can do better.

Ian: Not as fluent as ‘Potterball’ and continually gave the ball away. Let’s hope De Zerbi gets his message across quickly. We’ve got to hit the target more!

A﻿lan: If you're losing 1-0 to any team that have played defensively, it's important to make substitutions before 70 minutes - not in the 82nd, 87th or 88th. They have too little time to break down a defence differently.

Tottenham fans

David: Having Bissouma as an extra man in midfield made us look more solid and comfortable. The defence was under less pressure and Brighton’s danger man, Trossard, barely got a look in. We closed the game out superbly and it was great to see Ryan Sessegnon growing in confidence and deservedly getting man of the match.

Barrie: I would love to see Lucas Moura back in the squad. He adds an extra dimension to the forward line.

R﻿ich: Harry Kane - eight goals in nine games. What a star. And yet, with Haaland around, it's hardly mentioned. We'll miss him so much when his time at the top level is gone.