We asked Leicester fans for what they wanted before the transfer deadline this evening.

Here's a flavour:

Matt: Anyone.

Simon: A defender, please, please, a good one. Two of them in fact! Honestly starting to see relegation as a reality at this point, which was unthinkable until deep into this terrible window!

Nathan: I wish Wesley Fofana well and understand why he wants to leave. Kasper Schmeichel left with no replacement, Youri Tielemans has only a year left and could leave sooner. Jamie Vardy has to show his age sometime. After all the injuries last year, I was looking forward to the new season and not seriously fearing a relegation fight. It’s not Brendan Rodgers’ fault and he deserves better.

George: We have some talent and also some deadwood, but basically there is no drive, commitment or energy. The system we play is only a step up from the Claude Puel era. What is required is exciting, attacking football. This can only be implemented by the manager. Please Top, perform the required surgery before it’s too late. Let’s get some enthusiasm into the team.

Ian: The sale of Fofana leaves us criminally short in central defence. I fear football clubs know this, which will make it hard to sign anyone. Added to this, they know we have just received £70m.