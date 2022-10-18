J﻿ack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

A﻿ Hampden return after a decade...any Killie fans remember what happened the last time out?

A﻿nalysing the game falls into the bracket of Killie's previous matches, and set the Ayrshire side up for this evening - they played cup tie football.

Derek M﻿cInnes himself said pre-match that's what they'd been trying to breathe into their league campaign and they reaped the rewards this evening.

F﻿or the club as a whole it's a huge bonus, not even Steve Clarke managed to get them back to the national stadium.

A﻿gain Danny Armstrong was the spark for the Rugby Park side. The Killie faithful will be desperate for his form to stay at this level.