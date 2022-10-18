Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United: Analysis
Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland
A Hampden return after a decade...any Killie fans remember what happened the last time out?
Analysing the game falls into the bracket of Killie's previous matches, and set the Ayrshire side up for this evening - they played cup tie football.
Derek McInnes himself said pre-match that's what they'd been trying to breathe into their league campaign and they reaped the rewards this evening.
For the club as a whole it's a huge bonus, not even Steve Clarke managed to get them back to the national stadium.
Again Danny Armstrong was the spark for the Rugby Park side. The Killie faithful will be desperate for his form to stay at this level.