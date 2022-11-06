M﻿otherwell manager Stevie Hammell says the decision not to send off Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Craig Gordon for the challenge that led to Louis Moult's penalty "wasn't the reason" why his side lost 3-2 to the hosts' 10 men at Tynecastle.

“We put a lot into it and we could have taken all three points," he tells BBC Scotland. "At the very, very least, we need to be coming away with a point.

"It’s not a hard luck story for me. I’d like to know why it wasn’t at least a yellow card because Louis is through on goal and he’s brought him down, clearly.

"Anywhere else on the pitch, it’s a yellow, but I don’t want to make excuses."

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen also had a stunning volleyed goal ruled out for offside in game in which Hearts had Jorge Grant sent off with the score level at 0-0.

"I think there’s a couple of decisions I’d like to see again," Hammell says. "Kevin’s 'goal' - it’d be good to see how they came to the decision on that.

“Louis Moult has a shot that hits an arm on the way to goal. Is that a penalty? Is it not? These are things we need cleared up."

M﻿otherwell next host leaders Celtic on Wednesday.

"The period we’re in just now has tough fixtures, we’re aware of that, and we’re prepared for it," Hammell adds. "We’ll be in tomorrow morning assessing it, preparing, recovering, bringing the best versions of ourselves for Celtic on Wednesday night.”