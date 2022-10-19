M﻿att Raisbeck, Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle

Former Newcastle defender - BBC Radio Newcastle's match summariser John Anderson - has been giving me his view on who should play at left-back for the Magpies.

"Newcastle have been solid defensively, and the two centre-backs, Botman and Schar, were excellent at Manchester United," Anderson tells me.

"But, I'm still not convinced Dan Burn is a left-back.

"I can understand Eddie Howe wanting to have Burn in the team, but I would play Targett at left-back. That's nothing against Burn - I just think centre back is his best position.

"I don't think Burn gets too far up the pitch and joins in as much with the attack, while Targett is an out-and-out full-back.

"We had three left-backs on the bench at Fulham recently, and yet Burn started that game. Targett came on in the second half but at right-back.

"Who plays there longer-term is a decision that's going to have to be faced sooner rather than later."