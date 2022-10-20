T﻿ottenham may be third in the table but Antonio Conte has questioned why his side struggle in big games.

W﻿ednesday's defeat at Manchester United saw Spurs offer a timid display and pointed to some questioning their approach to big fixtures given they lost at Arsenal earlier in the month.

C﻿onte said: "Despite the table being good, every time we played a high-level game we struggle.

"We struggled against Chelsea because we drew after 92 minutes but Chelsea dominated the game. With Arsenal we lost and today against United we lost.

"For sure when the level is high, we are going to struggle. This means we have to continue to work to try to improve, to work on the pitch and to work outside the pitch.

"We can improve, we need to continue to work and for sure it is right with the club also to analyse very well why when we are going to play this type of game where the level is very high and we are struggling."

D﻿id you know? Conte has lost all four of his games away at Manchester United; all of which have been in the Premier League – across all competitions, this is the most away defeats he has suffered against an opponent in his managerial career.