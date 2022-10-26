Moyes on trying to win the group, London Stadium and Aguerd
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa Conference League game against Silkeborg.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
Maxwel Cornet, Craig Dawson and Lucas Paqueta are all still unavailable "but hopefully they are not too far away".
Having already qualified, the aim is now to win the group because "it puts an awful lot to bed - particularly later on as you miss a couple of qualifying games".
Moyes praised West Ham fans for adapting to London Stadium and said: "They've wanted to turn it into a hard place for away teams to come to."
He added: "We've got a bit to go to call it fortress, but we're trying a lot of things to make it a better spectacle."
When it comes to team selection, Moyes said the next game is always the most important, "but we’ve also got other things we have to keep in mind".
On the short turnaround between games, he said: "This week has been really difficult"."
Gianluca Scamacca "has some great traits as a centre-forward", but Moyes said there are things he can do better.
Moyes said Nayef Aguerd will be in Thursday's squad, adding: "I don't think he's ready for the Premier League games, but we'll see for this European game."
On Silkeborg, he said: "They are a really good team and I think Danish football is on an incredible up at the moment."