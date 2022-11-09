N﻿ewcastle United's owners have invested a further £70.4m into the club.

The ownership group, comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, have now ploughed around £450m in since the takeover.

T﻿he latest investment follows a number of improvements at the club including improved training facilities, stadium works, the recruitment of executives and additions to the playing squad.

Further investment is expected and CEO Darren Eales said: “We are at the beginning of a long-term plan that aims to build a club that can compete consistently at the highest levels of English and European football.

“We need to develop the whole business, as well as the playing squad. And we need to do so while adhering to the Financial Fair Play rules. This additional investment further enables us to continue implementing the business plan.”