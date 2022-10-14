S﻿t Johnstone captain Liam Gordon admits he is still struggling to shake off the agony of last weekend's last-gasp loss to Celtic.

B﻿ut he is intent on soothing Saints' wounds with victory at Livingston on Saturday to bolster his side's top-six ambitions.

“I would be lying if I said I still wasn’t hurting from the weekend's game," Gordon told the St Johnstone website.

"To equalise so late on, the place was jumping. But that is football, we have won games in the last minute and unfortunately on Saturday we lost one at the last minute. We have a game on Saturday to put that right.

“It is very similar to last year where anyone can beat anyone this year. We are ready for Livingston and looking to pick up three points.

"Our aim is to keep ourselves up there in a push for the top six. The added incentive from being able to overtake them in the table just adds extra motivation.”