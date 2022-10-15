Analysis: Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace

H﻿arry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

The tension around the King Power Stadium was palpable from kick off, reflecting Leicester's dismal start to the season.

I﻿t felt as though the fans were waiting for disappointment while the players were tentative, wary of mistakes.

B﻿ut there was evidence that Leicester had the quality on the pitch to win the game. Harvey Barnes was a positive, linking well with Patson Daka up front, and the Foxes caused Crystal Palace to rertreat whenever James Maddison found some space.

Momentum was the issue, though. There simply wasn't enough of it at any point, even when Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho were summoned from the bench.

Q﻿uality has never been in question for Leicester, but confidence clearly is. Brendan Rodgers is under pressure, and this result and performance will do little to help his cause.