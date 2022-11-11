U﻿nai Emery says Aston Villa's Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester United taught him a lot about his players.

A﻿fter beating Erik ten Hag's side in the Premier League on Sunday, Villa were twice unable to hold the lead at Old Trafford on Thursday.

E﻿mery said: "For 75 minutes we competed well and we were having chances.

"In the last 15 minutes was the moment we lost a little bit our mentality. We have to improve and work on this in the days before the match against Brighton.

"I learned a lot because the players gave me a lot of information in the performance. I am not 100% happy with the performance on Sunday and not with tonight [Thursday] but I think in both matches there were more good things than bad.

"I want to thank our supporters because they were here helping us and we were so happy when they were pushing us here in Manchester, away from home.

"Our first step ahead is to be competitive away, our next challenge is away on Sunday at Brighton and it’s very important to be strong.

"And when our supporters are helping us, it’s the best we can feel with them."