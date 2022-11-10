Kilmarnock v Hibernian: Pick of the stats

Head to headSNS

  • K﻿ilmarnock have picked up all but one of their 12 points at Rugby Park this season.

  • H﻿ibs are on a run of six straight wins against Kilmarnock in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in the last four.

  • Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes has never lost any of his 10 top-flight home games against Hibs as a manager (W7 D3).

  • Hibs have lost five of their last six league games (W1), including each of their last three on the road. They last lost four Premiership away games in a row in September 2019 under Paul Heckingbottom (run of five).