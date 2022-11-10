Kilmarnock v Hibernian: Pick of the stats
Kilmarnock have picked up all but one of their 12 points at Rugby Park this season.
Hibs are on a run of six straight wins against Kilmarnock in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in the last four.
Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes has never lost any of his 10 top-flight home games against Hibs as a manager (W7 D3).
Hibs have lost five of their last six league games (W1), including each of their last three on the road. They last lost four Premiership away games in a row in September 2019 under Paul Heckingbottom (run of five).