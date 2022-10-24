Red Bull Salzburg v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
Chelsea have only played two away European matches in Austria before, losing 1-0 at Weiner Sport-Club in November 1965 in the Fairs Cup and drawing 1-1 against Austria Vienna in November 1994 in the Cup Winners’ Cup.
The Blues have won their past two games in the Champions League, beating AC Milan 3-0 at home and 2-0 away. The last time they won three games in a row in the competition by two goals or more was in 2013 under Jose Mourinho.
Only Manchester City (1.79) have a lower expected-goals-against total than Chelsea (1.81) in the Champions League in 2022-23. Indeed, the Blues have only faced eight opposition shots on target so far - again, only Manchester City (four) have faced fewer this season.