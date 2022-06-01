After a difficult campaign for Manchester United, here's who made your team of the season:

Goalkeeper

David de Gea was back to his brilliant best for United, pulling off a number of crucial saves, and is unsurprisingly your number one.

Defenders

Harry Maguire was your most selected centre-back - and the fourth most popular outfield player overall - so lines up in the heart of defence. Summer signing Raphael Varane edged out Victor Lindelof to partner the United captain.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw were your big favourites for the right-back and left-back slots.

Midfielders

Scott McTominay was actually your top selection in two of the midfield positions in your favoured 4-3-3 formation, with Paul Pogba taking his place in the line-up too.

Bruno Fernandes was your most selected player overall, but in a range of positions and did not top any one - so he is the third man in the midfield three.

Attackers

Summer signing Jadon Sancho was your top choice for the right side of your front three.

Perhaps surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo was only your eighth most selected player overall, but United's top scorer still spearheads your attack. And Marcus Rashford gets your nod to line up on the left.

