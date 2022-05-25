BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

James Maddison: Top goalscorer this season in all competitions, and crucial to the build-up play we’ve seen from Leicester City. Without him, City have sometimes looked devoid of ideas, and this season he’s shown why he’s one of the best number 10s in the country.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: One of the brightest sparks from an otherwise dull season for Leicester - breaking through from the youth ranks and becoming a fans' favourite. Born in Shepshed, less than 20 miles from King Power Stadium, he shows passion and pride to play for his boyhood club. His never-say-die attitude has added an extra bite for the Foxes in midfield.

Jamie Vardy: Would nominations for a player of the season award be complete without this man? Despite not having featured a great deal, he’s still notched 17 goals for the season and is always a threat. Leicester just look a better side when he plays. A true club legend.

Daniel Amartey: With the huge injuries Leicester have suffered this season (particularly in defence), Amartey has risen to the demands of this side. He made 40 appearances in all competitions and moved himself above Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard in the pecking order. He’s been 'Mr Consistent' and become a strong backbone of this Foxes side this season.

