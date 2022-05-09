Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool are "arguably the best team in the world right now" as he prepares to take on the team with whom he spent virtually his entire 18-year playing career.

The Reds' hopes of becoming the first English team to win the quadruple were dealt a blow by Saturday's draw with Tottenham at Anfield but Gerrard says his focus is only on Villa.

"They're a world-class team, arguably the best in the world right now and we're well aware of the challenge," he said.

"I've spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there.

"But you either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try to take it on. Every team on the planet has areas or situations in a game where you can hurt them."

Gerrard refused to be suckered into saying he could derail their title bid, noting Villa have City to play as well in their remaining four games.

"The way the fixtures have fallen we can have a say in the title race, but also the relegation battle," he said. "That's the way it is.

"But it's over a 38-game season, both teams play Aston Villa twice, so I'm not going to give you any headlines that you may be chasing."