Jordan Pickford doesn't need to lose the chaotic side of his game to please other people, says former England defender Micah Richards.

The Everton goalkeeper has been criticised in the past for being prone to occasional mistakes, but Richards says that has made him the player he is today.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I don’t think he should lose that. That is what has got him to where he is now.

"Some goalkeepers get pumped up before the games and people say it is a bit too much. When you are playing well, no-one picks at these things. As soon as you start not playing well, everyone starts to nit-pick at things.

"I do like his character, I really do. It’s passion. Sometimes it can be taken overboard but, at the end of the day, every time you work with a keeper, they are wild anyway. Every day in training they are always up to something. They are a completely different character to normal players.

"Peter Schmeichel was one of the best-ever Premier League goalkeepers and he was always animated. If you speak to any defender that was in front of him they used to hate him shouting and carrying on. Pickford wouldn’t have got to this place unless he was this character."

