Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

The Champions League has delivered so many classic knockout ties in recent years, including the first leg of this one - a match City should have won by more.

It was looking like a rare, and delightfully, mundane one for City after Riyad Mahrez hammered home following Bernardo Silva's surging run.

City fans will curse Rodrygo's name forever if they never manage to win the European Cup.

The truth is City should have won this game easily. In the first half, Real keeper Courtois denied Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Silva and Phil Foden.

Late on Jack Grealish had a shot cleared off the line by Ferland Mendy - and another effort kept out by a diving Thibaut Courtois.

Ederson's only save in normal time came to deny Rodrygo a hat-trick.

After Karim Benzema's goal, they rarely looked like coming back and their players stood emotionless as the final whistle went on their European dreams.

Now Pep Guardiola has a huge task on his hands. He has to lift City's players' heads for their final four Premier League games.

If they lose any of them, that gives Liverpool the chance to overtake them and win the title - and possibly become the first English team to win the quadruple.