Crystal Palace v Man Utd: Team news

Crystal Palace could be without centre-back Marc Guehi, who looked to have picked up an ankle injury against Everton on Thursday despite completing 90 minutes.

Nathan Ferguson and Michael Olise remain sidelined.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his final match, with successor Erik ten Hag set to watch from the stands.

Paul Pogba is still sidelined by a calf issue while Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones are doubtful with unspecified injuries.

Luke Shaw's availability is uncertain after he missed training following the birth of his second child.

Rangnick said on Friday that "quite a few players" would definitely be absent at Selhurst Park but added that "I don't want to name all those names right now".

Choose your Palace XI

Who makes your United line-up?