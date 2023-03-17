Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Team news

Crystal Palace Under-21 head coach and former club captain Paddy McCarthy will manage the first team on Sunday following Patrick Vieira's sacking.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is ineligible to face his parent club, Will Hughes and James McArthur remain doubts because of illness and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita might not be fit to return.

Arsenal defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba were both substituted because of injuries against Sporting.

Saliba's back issue may ease by Sunday.

