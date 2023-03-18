Analysis: Southampton 3-3 Tottenham

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

A fragmented first half saw both Southampton and Tottenham forced to make two changes apiece.

Armel Bella-Kotchap was replaced by Mohammed Salisu with what looked like an arm injury before Jan Bednarek was substituted for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and was reportedly taken to hospital with a suspected rib injury.

Richarlison and Ben Davies both went off injured for the visitors with chances few and far between in the opening period.

Che Adams replied to Pedro Porro's opener at the end of the first half after just 47 second-half seconds and Saints were unlucky to go two goals behind thanks to Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic.

But a spirited second-half performance allowed Saints to deservedly get back in the game, Theo Walcott slotting home from Sekou Mara and James Ward-Prowse equalising from the spot.

A point does not change Saints' position in the league, they remain rock bottom.

But there are clear signs of improvement under manager Ruben Selles and performances like this one will undoubtedly help in their bid to maintain Premier League status.