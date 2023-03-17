Patrick Vieira has left his position as Crystal Palace boss.

The Frenchman departs along with three of his backroom staff: Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun.

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," said chariman Steve Parish.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

"That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues."