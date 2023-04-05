Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Brentford may now be looking forward to enjoying the glitz and the glamour of the Premier League for a third successive season next time out, and who knows, maybe even some European adventures, but the secret of success is more homely.

Speaking to club media this week forward Bryan Mbeumo highlighted the importance of closeness and togetherness when it came to delivering success. The Cameroon international joined the Bees in 2019 from Troyes and is well on his way to making 200 appearances for the West Londoners.

He told the club website:, external "It’s a family where everybody can speak to everybody and laugh with everybody". He goes on to affirm that when a new player or member of staff joins it is seen as important to make them feel confident within the group as well.

Obviously, the leadership plays a crucial role in setting this culture from Thomas Frank being invested in the welfare on and off the pitch of his players to the award-winning Community Sports Trust feeling integrated into the club it all plays its part in making the place feel like a home from home.

It is the foundations which are key, and the Brentford women head coach Karleigh Osbourne says that is where the Bees have got things right. Osbourne was there as a player, even wearing the captain’s armband in the early of the club’s recent rise and told us last week that "Matthew Benham had the vision and has put the right people in place and the right infrastructure, it’s not about dong it the quickest way it’s about doing it the right way".

Osbourne’s side broke a club record home attendance at the weekend for their win over Richmond Park maintaining hopes of promotion, and are another example of how ambition combined with connection to the roots of the club are reaping rewards.