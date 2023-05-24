Dundee United v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Jamie McGrath has more home goals than any player for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this season (6), netting in each of his last three home league matches.

Kilmarnock have won just one of their 18 Scottish Premiership away games this season (D2 L15). The last side to lose more than Killie (15) on the road in a single top-flight campaign were Livingston in 2005-06 (16).

Only St Johnstone (5) have fewer home points in the Scottish Premiership in 2023 than Dundee United (7), who have lost five of eight such games this calendar year (W2 D1).

Kilmarnock are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with Dundee United within a single top-flight season for the first time since November 2008, having won 1-0 against them most recently in February.