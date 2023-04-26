Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Frank Lampard has lost all four of his games as interim Chelsea manager. He won't be in charge at Stamford Bridge next season, but he is a proud man and will be desperate to deliver a positive result this time, with talk that Mauricio Pochettino is about to take over.

Unfortunately for Lampard, I'm not sure all his players feel the same. The way some of them have conducted themselves this season makes me wonder if they really care - the Blues are five points behind Brentford in the table for a reason.

The Bees were good against Aston Villa at the weekend after a little spell where their results had just fallen away and we know how well organised they always are.

Kyra's prediction: 0-1

Lee's prediction: 1-1

This will be pretty dull.

