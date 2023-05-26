Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

In the moments between Anthony Martial's goal and the half-time whistle, the TV cameras panned to Frank Lampard, who sat on the bench, in silence, with his arms crossed.

What must have seemed like a free hit when he was asked to take over from Graham Potter until the end of the season at the beginning of last month has instead cast a major question mark over his future job prospects.

Eight defeats from 10 games, with little sign of even the semblance of a solution to the conundrum about how to mould a team out of the - theoretically - talented squad at his disposal.

At Old Trafford, Lampard named Chelsea's youngest-ever Premier League line-up and was rewarded with an excellent performance from 18-year-old full-back Lewis Hall, who had been wanted for England Under-20 World Cup duty in Argentina.

Hall delivered two superb crosses into the United box, which were wasted by Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz. In the second-half, he went on his own, forcing David de Gea to beat away his thunderous drive.

A precise Enzo Fernandez through ball set up Conor Gallagher but the England man was equally profligate as he dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Chelsea are heading for their worst league finish since 1994 and the end of the campaign, and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, cannot come quickly enough.

If there is any crumb of comfort for the Chelsea fans who continued to support their team despite their present state, it comes from the knowledge that 12 months ago Manchester United were similarly shambolic, their own interim manager Ralf Rangnick having failed to restore the club's fortunes following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.